On May 12, the USS Montgomery (LCS-8) test fired three AGM-114L Longbow Hellfire missiles at a land-based target. This marked the first time a Littoral Combat Ship had fired missiles in a land-attack. The U.S. Navy ship—which was cruising in the Pacific Ocean—successfully hit the target located several nautical miles away. The ship coordinated with an MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned helicopter to strike the target.