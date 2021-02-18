US, Israel Begin Arrow 4 Interceptor Development

On February 18, the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) announced it was developing a new ballistic missile interceptor, the Arrow 4, with the United States’ Missile Defense Agency (MDA). In a statement, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced that the Arrow 4 will operate in the “endo-exoatmospheric” regime and complement existing Arrow 2 and –3 interceptors in the Arrow Weapon System. First tested in 1995, the Arrow Weapon System is Israel’s upper-tier ballistic missile defense system.