US Conducts Cruise Missile Intercept Exercise

Between December 16-19, the U.S. military conducted a series of exercises against simulated cruise missile threats, demonstrating a new battle management system and air-launched interceptor. According to the U.S. Air Force, an exercise conducted from December 16 to 18 successfully tested the military’s Advanced Battle Management System, sharing targeting information on simulated cruise missiles across Army, Navy, and Air Force platforms. On December 19, the Air Force tested an interceptor variant of the AGR-20A air-to-ground rocket, downing a target drone simulating a cruise missile threat.

