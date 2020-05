On April 30, the U.S. Army successfully tested a prototype Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), launching it 85 km at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. According to Army leadership, the launch was “the most challenging” yet, stressing the 500+ km range missile’s ability to maneuver immediately after exiting the launcher. A successor to the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), PrSM is expected to enter Army service in 2023.