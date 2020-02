On February 5, the U.S. Air Force test launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in southern California. Designated FTU-2, the flight test validated a new explosive fuze for the Minuteman’s W87 nuclear warhead. FTU-2 is the second of four planned tests of the fuze, with the last scheduled for 2024.