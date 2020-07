On July 1, Turkey successfully flight tested its first indigenously-produced antiship missile. In a statement, Defense Industries Presidency head Ismail Demir confirmed that the Atmaca missile had successfully struck a target at a range of over 200 km. Under development since 2009, the Atmaca missile is intended to replace Turkey’s aging inventory or U.S.-produced Harpoon antiship missiles. Turkey finalized a production contract for the weapon in 2018.