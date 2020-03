On March 4, Turkey announced it will deploy domestically-produced short- and medium-range surface-to-air missiles in Idlib, Syria. According to a Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) statement, Turkey will deploy the HISAR-A short-range air defenses within a week, and the medium-range HISAR-O system in a longer timeframe. First tested in 2019, the HISAR-A possesses a range of 15 km. The HISAR-O has a range of 25 km.