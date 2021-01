On January 11, Taiwanese military sources confirmed that Taiwan had deployed a small number of extended-range Hsiung Feng IIE cruise missiles. Developed by Taiwan’s National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), the extended-range missile has a range of 1,200 km, double that of the baseline variant. The move comes on the heels of a flight test of a Hsiung Feng IIE missile on January 7, and more flight tests are planned this month.