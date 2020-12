On November 26, South Korea announced it had taken delivery of its first Cheongung-II medium-range air defense battery. This delivery marks the first of seven planned batteries. South Korea’s Agency for Defense Development began developing the Cheongung-II, also known as KM-SAM Block II, in 2012. The system can range up to 40 km with an altitude ceiling between 15-20 km. It will replace South Korea’s MIM-23 HAWK air defenses.