On April 28, South Korea announced that it had completed delivery of the Cheongung Korean medium-range surface-to-air missile (KM-SAM) Block-1 system to the ROK Air Force. The KM-SAM reached initial operating capability in 2011 and was first deployed in 2015. According to reports, the system can range up to 40 km with an altitude ceiling between 15-20 km. It is slated to replace South Korea’s MIM-23 Hawk SAM air defense systems.