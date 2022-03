On February 23, South Korea test fired its indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM), designed primarily to intercept ballistic missiles. The state-run Agency for Defense Development oversaw the launch at a testing site in Taean, located 150 km southwest of Seoul. South Korea plans to deploy L-SAM by 2026 as a mid-capability between its PAC-3 and THAAD missile defenses. The L-SAM can intercept ballistic threats at a range of 150 km and altitude of 50-60 km.