On February 22, Serbia’s Defense Ministry confirmed it had received delivery of two Pantsir-S1 short-range air defense systems from Russia. In a statement, Serbia’s Defense Ministry announced the successful outcome of the sale, which will include six Pantsir-S1 units in total. Russia and Serbia first publicly announced the Pantsir-S1 deal in late 2019.
Serbia Receives Russian Pantsir-S1 Air Defense
On February 22, Serbia’s Defense Ministry confirmed it had received delivery of two Pantsir-S1 short-range air defense systems from Russia. In a statement, Serbia’s Defense Ministry announced the successful outcome of the sale, which will include six Pantsir-S1 units in total. Russia and Serbia first publicly announced the Pantsir-S1 deal in late 2019.