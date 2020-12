On November 26, Russia’s Ministry of Defence announced it had conducted a successful test launch of its A-135 anti-ballistic missile (ABM) interceptor. The launch took place at Kazakhstan’s Sary Shagan test range. The A-135 system entered service in the 1990s to replace the Soviet-era A-35 anti-missile system, and is designed to intercept an ICBM strike against Moscow. It was reportedly last tested in late October 2020.