Russia to Enlarge Iskander Missile Brigades

On December 16, a Russian media report said that the Russian military would enlarge its Iskander brigades from 12 to 16 launchers each. According to Kremlin officials, several brigades were reorganized to include new units, with all brigades scheduled to expand by 2021. However, the report gives no timeline on when Russia would equip those units with new launchers. Each Iskander launcher can fire up to two 9M723 ballistic missiles to a range of up to 500 km. Russia reportedly operates 11 Iskander brigades.

