Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko has said Moscow will deploy its first serially-produced RS-28 Sarmat ICBMs in 2021. After conducting silo ejection tests in 2017 and 2018, Russia plans to flight test the Sarmat at least five times through 2020. Designed to replace the aging SS-18 “Satan,” the Sarmat missile possesses a range of 18,000 km and a launch weight of over 200 tons.