Russia Tests S-500 Missile

On July 7, Russia flight tested its S-500 missile defense system against a “high-speed ballistic target.” According to Russia’s defense ministry, the successful test “confirmed the specified tactical and technical characteristics” of the system, which will succeed the S-400 system for long-range missile defense. The event marks the first public display of the S-500, which is scheduled to begin operational trials in late 2021. Russian state-run media has claimed that the system will range 600 km and could simultaneously engage “up to ten ballistic supersonic targets flying at speeds of up to 7 km/sec.”

