On February 23, a Russian defense industry source said Russia has developed a hypersonic air-to-ground missile prototype for its Su-57 aircraft. In an interview, the source confirmed that the missile could fit inside the Su-57’s internal weapons bay, following earlier reports that the weapon would share characteristics with the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile. The Kinzhal was first displayed in 2018 and is claimed to possess a range between 1,200 and 2,000 km.