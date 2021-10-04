News

Russia Launches Zircon Hypersonic Missiles from Submarine

October 4, 2021
PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInCopy Link

On October 3 and 4, Russia’s defense ministry announced its first and second flight tests of a Zircon hypersonic missile from attack submarine Severodvinsk (K-560). In the first test, Russia’s navy fired the missile from the surfaced submarine in the Barents Sea, striking a “hypothetical sea target.” In a second test, announced October 4, Severodvinsk successfully launched a Zircon missile from a submerged position in the White Sea to a target in the Barents Sea. The 3M22 Zircon is a scramjet-propelled hypersonic cruise missile with a claimed range of over 500 km. 

Related Links

PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInCopy Link

Masao Dahlgren is a research assistant with the CSIS Missile Defense Project, where he focuses on deterrence and emerging technologies.

Cite this Page

Masao Dahlgren, "Russia Launches Zircon Hypersonic Missiles from Submarine," Missile Threat, Center for Strategic and International Studies, October 4, 2021, last modified October 4, 2021, https://missilethreat.csis.org/russia-launches-zircon-hypersonic-missiles-from-submarine/.

Related

More on

News

Russia Launches Zircon Hypersonic Missiles from Submarine

October 4, 2021

On October 3 and 4, Russia’s defense ministry announced its first and second flight tests of a Zircon hypersonic missile from attack submarine Severodvinsk (K-560). In the first test, Russia’s navy fired the missile from the surfaced submarine in the Barents Sea, striking a “hypothetical sea target.” In a second test, announced October 4, Severodvinsk...

News

Russia Tests S-500 Missile

July 8, 2021

On July 7, Russia flight tested its S-500 missile defense system against a “high-speed ballistic target.” According to Russia’s defense ministry, the successful test “confirmed the specified tactical and technical characteristics” of the system, which will succeed the S-400 system for long-range missile defense. The event marks the first public display of the S-500, which...

All related posts