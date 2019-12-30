Russia Deploys Avangard Hypersonic Weapon

On December 27, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that the first regiment of its Avangard missile system had become operational. The new systems will reportedly enter combat duty in Russia’s Orenburg Region. Beginning development in 2004, the Avangard hypersonic boost-glide vehicle features a range of over 6,000 km and can reach speeds of up to Mach 20.

