Precision Strike Missile Flight Tested

In a December 10 statement, Lockheed Martin said a prototype of the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) was successfully test fired. The PrSM was fired from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher and reached a range of 240 km. An Army priority under its Long Range Precision Fires program, PrSM is planned to replace the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and deploy by FY 2023.

