On March 10, Lockheed Martin flight tested its second prototype missile for the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) program, an Army contest to replace the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS). Launched from White Sands Missile Range, NM, the missile successfully reached a range of 180 km. Lockheed is one of two contractors competing for the PrSM tender, which aims to field a 499 to 550 km-range missile by 2023.