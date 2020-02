On February 4, the U.S. Department of Defense said it had deployed the W76-2 low-yield nuclear warhead on a Trident submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM). The statement confirms an earlier report that the USS Tennessee (SSBN-734) had deployed with the warhead in late 2019. According to the Pentagon, the W76-2 “strengthens deterrence and provides the United States a prompt, more survivable low-yield strategic weapon” in accordance with the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review.