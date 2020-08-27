Patriot Missile Misfires in Test

On August 20, a U.S. Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptor misfired in a test conducted at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. In the test of the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS), the system successfully destroyed a tactical ballistic missile target with a PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative (CRI) interceptor after the PAC-3 MSE failed to fire. The PAC-3 MSE is an upgraded, extended-range PAC-3 variant which first entered service in 2015.