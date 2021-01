On January 20, Pakistan successfully flight-tested a Shaheen 3 medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM). In a press release, Pakistan’s military stated that the exercise “was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.” The release also noted that the missile impacted in the Arabian Sea. The Shaheen 3 missile was first displayed in 2016 and has a range of 2,750 km.