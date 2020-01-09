Official: India Completes Indigenous Ballistic Missile Defense System

Published: January 9, 2020 | By

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) have reportedly completed development of the country’s indigenous Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) program, according to a senior government official speaking on January 8. The system is intended to defend India’s National Capital Region. Once approved by the Indian Prime Minister’s Office, deployment is estimated to conclude in three to four years.

Related Links:

Report: India’s Homemade Anti-Ballistic Missile Shield Ready, The Diplomat
India’s ballistic missile shield ready, IAF & DRDO to seek govt nod to protect Delhi, The Print