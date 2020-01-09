The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) have reportedly completed development of the country’s indigenous Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) program, according to a senior government official speaking on January 8. The system is intended to defend India’s National Capital Region. Once approved by the Indian Prime Minister’s Office, deployment is estimated to conclude in three to four years.
Official: India Completes Indigenous Ballistic Missile Defense System
