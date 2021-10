On October 19, North Korea flight tested a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) near Sinpo on the country’s east coast. According to South Korea’s military, the SLBM flew 590 km and reached a maximum altitude of 60 km. North Korean state media hailed the launch as a success, noting that the “new type SLBM” incorporated...

On September 30, North Korea successfully flight tested a new surface-to-air missile (SAM), according to an announcement released by state media. The launch reportedly demonstrated the new missile’s “twin-rudder control technology” and “double-impulse flight engine,” along with improvements to responsiveness and guidance accuracy. North Korea conducted its last known test of a SAM, an older...