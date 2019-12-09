On December 7, North Korea announced it conducted a “very important test” of a missile rocket engine at Sohae Satellite Launching Station in the country’s northwestern region. While the nature of the test was not specified, experts have widely speculated it is intended for either an ICBM or space launch vehicle.
North Korea Tests Rocket Engine
