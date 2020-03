On March 9, North Korea fired at least three unidentified missiles from the Sondok region on the country’s east coast. According to South Korea’s defense ministry, the projectiles flew 200 km and reached an altitude of 50 km before landing in the Sea of Japan. U.S. officials later stated that North Korea had fired four projectiles, and South Korea noted that the exercise may have involved “multiple types of multiple rocket launchers.” North Korea conducted its last missile test on March 2.