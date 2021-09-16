News

North Korea Launches Ballistic, Cruise Missiles in Tests

September 16, 2021
PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInCopy Link

On September 15, North Korea test fired two short-range ballistic missiles from a train, which travelled 800 km before landing in the sea within Japan’s exclusive economic zone. The rail-based missile, while not named, visually resembled the KN-23 SRBM, which North Korea last tested in 2019. Earlier on September 13, North Korean state media announced the successful flight test of a new long-range cruise missile. In tests on September 11 and 12, North Korea test fired two cruise missiles, which flew figure-eight and oval patterns in North Korean airspace for 1,500 km before striking their targets.

Related Links:

N. Korea confirms missile launches from train, Yonhap News

In Signal to the US, North Korea Tests New Long-Range Cruise Missiles, The Diplomat

N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media, Yonhap News

PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInCopy Link

Masao Dahlgren is a research assistant with the CSIS Missile Defense Project, where he focuses on deterrence and emerging technologies.

Cite this Page

Masao Dahlgren, "North Korea Launches Ballistic, Cruise Missiles in Tests," Missile Threat, Center for Strategic and International Studies, September 16, 2021, last modified October 4, 2021, https://missilethreat.csis.org/north-korea-launches-ballistic-cruise-missiles-in-tests/.

Related

More on

News

North Korea Test Fires New Surface-to-Air Missile

October 1, 2021

On September 30, North Korea successfully flight tested a new surface-to-air missile (SAM), according to an announcement released by state media. The launch reportedly demonstrated the new missile’s “twin-rudder control technology” and “double-impulse flight engine,” along with improvements to responsiveness and guidance accuracy. North Korea conducted its last known test of a SAM, an older...

News

North Korea Launches Hypersonic Missile Into Sea: State Media

September 28, 2021

On September 28, North Korea launched a missile from the country’s northern Jagang Province in what state-run media described as a test of a “hypersonic missile.” According to South Korean security officials, the weapon flew less than 200 km and did not follow a ballistic trajectory, exhibiting “different flight features from the missiles the North...

All related posts