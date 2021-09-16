North Korea Launches Ballistic, Cruise Missiles in Tests

On September 15, North Korea test fired two short-range ballistic missiles from a train, which travelled 800 km before landing in the sea within Japan’s exclusive economic zone. The rail-based missile, while not named, visually resembled the KN-23 SRBM, which North Korea last tested in 2019. Earlier on September 13, North Korean state media announced the successful flight test of a new long-range cruise missile. In tests on September 11 and 12, North Korea test fired two cruise missiles, which flew figure-eight and oval patterns in North Korean airspace for 1,500 km before striking their targets.