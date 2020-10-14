North Korea Displays New Missiles in Parade

On October 10, North Korea showcased a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM), and other weapons at a military parade in Pyongyang. The new liquid-fueled ICBM, displayed on an 11-axle truck, was significantly larger than North Korea’s existing Hwasong-15 ICBM, first demonstrated in 2017. The new solid-fueled SLBM, labelled the Pukguksong-4, resembled earlier models but appeared to possess a larger diameter. In addition, North Korea demonstrated several existing weapon systems at the parade, including several Hwasong-15 launchers and a variety of solid-fueled tactical ballistic missiles developed since 2017.