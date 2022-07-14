Reports

North America Is a Region, Too: An Integrated, Phased, and Affordable Approach to Air and Missile Defense for the Homeland

July 14, 2022
, , , and
Photo: NASA
PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInCopy Link
Download Full Report

U.S. air and missile defense efforts have long been characterized by a striking dichotomy. Defenses for the homeland have largely focused on long-range ballistic threats, while cruise missile defense and other air defense efforts have focused on regional and force protection applications to the exclusion of the homeland. This compartmentalization assumes that battles in one place will only consist of certain parts of the threat spectrum, and battles elsewhere will consist only of others. That lingering dichotomy creates a vulnerability that near-peer adversaries now seek to exploit. In a sense, the homeland-regional dichotomy ignores the fact that North America is a region, too. As with any other region, attacks on assets in North America could be designed to shape the political and military calculus of U.S. policymakers. This report explores the strategic significance of air and missile defense for the homeland, considers principles informing defense design, and develops and costs an architecture based on those principles.

PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInCopy Link

Tom Karako is a senior fellow with the CSIS International Security Program and the director of the Missile Defense Project. His research focuses on national security, missile defense, nuclear deterrence, and public law.

Matthew Strohmeyer was a military fellow with the CSIS International Security Program in 2021-2022.

Ian Williams is a fellow in the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and deputy director of the Missile Defense Project, specializing in missile defense and strategic forces, missile proliferation, and deterrence.

Wes Rumbaugh is an associate fellow in the Missile Defense Project at CSIS.

Ken Harmon is an advisory board member with the CSIS Missile Defense Project.

This report was made possible by general support to CSIS. No direct sponsorship contributed to this report.

Cite this Page

Tom Karako, Matthew Strohmeyer, Ian Williams, Wes Rumbaugh and Ken Harmon, "North America Is a Region, Too: An Integrated, Phased, and Affordable Approach to Air and Missile Defense for the Homeland," Missile Threat, Center for Strategic and International Studies, July 14, 2022, last modified August 1, 2022, https://missilethreat.csis.org/north-america-is-a-region-too-an-integrated-phased-and-affordable-approach-to-air-and-missile-defense-for-the-homeland/.

Related

More on