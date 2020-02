On February 24, the Missile Defense Agency confirmed it would conduct an ICBM intercept test with the SM-3 Block IIA missile in the third quarter of 2020. Designated FTM-44, the test will represent the first ICBM-class intercept attempt for the SM-3 Block IIA missile. Co-developed by the United States and Japan, the SM-3 Block IIA interceptor completed its first flight test in 2015.