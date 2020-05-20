U.S. Aegis Destroyer Arrives in Spain

On May 16, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) arrived at its new homeport in Rota, Spain, replacing USS Carney (DDG 64) in the Navy’s forward rotation. In a release, the Navy said the destroyer brings “top-of-the line capabilities” to the NATO’s missile defenses, introducing the Aegis Baseline 9/Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) 5.1 system to the theater. Equipped with new missiles and the Cooperative Engagement Capability datalink, the USS Roosevelt is claimed to “vastly increase the sea-based BMD force structure” in the European region.