Israel, US Test-Fire Arrow 2 Interceptor

On August 12, the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) and U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) conducted a joint test of the Arrow missile defense system. Designated Arrow Weapon System Test-18a (AST-18a), the event featured an Arrow 2 interceptor successfully engaging a medium-range ballistic missile target over the Mediterranean Sea. The interceptor was launched from a test range in central Israel; the target missile was fired from an aircraft. The Arrow 2 was first introduced in 2000 and is designed to counter ballistic missiles at the high endoatmosphere or low exoatmosphere.