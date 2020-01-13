Iraq Mulls Russian Air Defense Purchase

Baghdad has resumed talks with Russia on acquiring S-300 or S-400 air defense systems, Iraqi officials have confirmed. According to Karim Elaiwi, an Iraqi lawmaker and defense committee member, Iraq’s security and defense committee reinitiated discussions started in May over an S-400 purchase. Iraq’s Ambassador to Iran, Saad Jawad Qandil, separately confirmed that the country was exploring a purchase of the S-300 system from Moscow. Entering service in 2007, the S-400 is Russia’s most advanced air defense system with an engagement range of up to 400 km. The S-300, meanwhile, entered Russian service in 1978 and has enjoyed widespread export success.