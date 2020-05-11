Iran Sinks Warship, Kills 19 in Friendly Fire Incident

Published: May 11, 2020 | By

On May 10, Iranian frigate Jamaran accidentally struck support ship Konarak with an antiship missile, Iran’s navy said on Monday. During exercises held in the Gulf of Oman, Jamaran fired a Noor (C-802) missile at a training target released by Konarak, which was hit after remaining too close to the testing area. Videos depicting the incident show a heavily damaged and smoking vessel; at least 19 sailors were killed and 15 were injured.  

