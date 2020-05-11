Iran Sinks Warship, Kills 19 in Friendly Fire Incident

On May 10, Iranian frigate Jamaran accidentally struck support ship Konarak with an antiship missile, Iran’s navy said on Monday. During exercises held in the Gulf of Oman, Jamaran fired a Noor (C-802) missile at a training target released by Konarak, which was hit after remaining too close to the testing area. Videos depicting the incident show a heavily damaged and smoking vessel; at least 19 sailors were killed and 15 were injured.



