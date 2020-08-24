Iran Reveals New Ballistic, Cruise Missiles

On August 20, Iran displayed new ballistic and cruise missiles as part of its National Defense Industry Day. In an announcement to state television, Iranian officials revealed footage of the “Martyr Hajj Qassem,” a solid-fueled ballistic missile named for slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. In addition, Iran unveiled a cruise missile named for Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi militia leader killed alongside Soleimani in January. The ballistic missile features a larger solid-propellant motor than earlier tactical missiles and has a claimed range of 1,400 km. The new cruise missile possesses a reported 1,000-km range.