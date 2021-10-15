News

Iran Launches Surface-to-Air Missiles in Drills

October 15, 2021
On October 12 and 13, the Iranian Army and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched several surface-to-air missiles in a drill of air defense forces in Central Iran. The exercise, named Modafe’an-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400 [Defenders of Sky of Velayat 1400], included a variety of indigenous air defense systems, including Iran’s 3rd Khordad, Mersad, Talash, 15th Khordad, Majid, and Dezful surface-to-air missile systems. According to Iranian state media, the test launches were successful, downing a series of cruise missile targets.

Masao Dahlgren is a research assistant with the CSIS Missile Defense Project, where he focuses on deterrence and emerging technologies.

Cite this Page

Masao Dahlgren, "Iran Launches Surface-to-Air Missiles in Drills," Missile Threat, Center for Strategic and International Studies, October 15, 2021, last modified October 15, 2021, https://missilethreat.csis.org/iran-launches-surface-to-air-missiles-in-drills/.

Iran Conducts Missile, UAV Drills

January 15, 2021

On January 15, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launched several loitering munitions, ballistic missiles, and rockets during a military exercise in the country’s northeastern Dasht-e-Kavir desert. In the drill, named Prophet Mohammad 15, the IRGC struck static targets with several suicide drones and twelve or more Zolfaghar, Zelzal, and Dezful ballistic missiles. According to Iranian state media,...

