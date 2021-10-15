Iran Launches Surface-to-Air Missiles in Drills

On October 12 and 13, the Iranian Army and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched several surface-to-air missiles in a drill of air defense forces in Central Iran. The exercise, named Modafe’an-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400 [Defenders of Sky of Velayat 1400], included a variety of indigenous air defense systems, including Iran’s 3rd Khordad, Mersad, Talash, 15th Khordad, Majid, and Dezful surface-to-air missile systems. According to Iranian state media, the test launches were successful, downing a series of cruise missile targets.