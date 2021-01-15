Iran Conducts Missile, UAV Drills

On January 15, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launched several loitering munitions, ballistic missiles, and rockets during a military exercise in the country’s northeastern Dasht-e-Kavir desert. In the drill, named Prophet Mohammad 15, the IRGC struck static targets with several suicide drones and twelve or more Zolfaghar, Zelzal, and Dezful ballistic missiles. According to Iranian state media, the drills represented the “first stage” of a larger exercise and aimed to demonstrate Iran’s ability to rapidly prepare for launch, combine missile and UAV activity, and penetrate enemy missile defenses.