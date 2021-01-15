Iran Conducts Missile, UAV Drills

Published: January 15, 2021 | By

On January 15, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launched several loitering munitions, ballistic missiles, and rockets during a military exercise in the country’s northeastern Dasht-e-Kavir desert. In the drill, named Prophet Mohammad 15, the IRGC struck static targets with several suicide drones and twelve or more Zolfaghar, Zelzal, and Dezful ballistic missiles. According to Iranian state media, the drills represented the “first stage” of a larger exercise and aimed to demonstrate Iran’s ability to rapidly prepare for launch, combine missile and UAV activity, and penetrate enemy missile defenses.

Related Links:

Iranian Guard drones in drill mirror those in Saudi attacks, The Associated Press
IRGC stages drill by firing ballistic missiles (+video), Mehr News
Exclusive | IRGC Air Force Missile and UAV Offensive drill, codenamed Prophet Mohammad 15, IMA Media
Iran’s IRGC kicks off missile, drone exercises in massive military drills, Press TV
Sardar Hajizadeh: The missiles fired were a new generation of ballistic missiles / The speed of preparation and firing of missiles increased 10 times, Tasnim News