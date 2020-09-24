India Tests Prithvi-II Ballistic Missile

On September 23, the Indian Army successfully launched a Prithvi-II short range ballistic missile (SRBM) in a routine test near Chandipur on the country’s east coast. In the nighttime test, Army and Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) personnel fired a randomly-selected missile from a mobile launcher and tracked its flight until impact in the Bay of Bengal. The Prithvi-II ballistic missile has a range of 350 km and entered service in 2003. India conducted its previous test of the Prithvi-II in December 2019.