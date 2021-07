On June 28, India successfully flight tested the Agni-P, a new medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) “with a range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km.” According to India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Agni-P is a canister-launched system weighing significantly less than the Agni-III. A DRDO official further stated that the Agni-P system featured new guidance, materials, and maneuvering capability.