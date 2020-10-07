India Tests Multiple Missiles

Between September 30 and October 5, India fired a supersonic cruise missile, ballistic missile, and anti-submarine missile in a series of tests. A fourth test, of a subsonic cruise missile, is expected to take place in late October, and a fifth—of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile—will reportedly occur in the next 15 months. In the first test on September 30, Indian forces successfully launched an extended-range variant of the BrahMos cruise missile at a range in Balasore, Odisha. The extended-range variant reportedly increases the supersonic missile’s maximum range from 290 km to approximately 500 km.

In a second test on October 3, India launched a Shaurya short-range ballistic missile from the Abdul Kalam Island test range in Odisha. According to officials, the two-stage missile successfully performed a terminal maneuver before striking an impact point in the Bay of Bengal. Following the launch, the Indian government authorized the missile’s operational deployment. The Shaurya missile is a surface-launched variant of India’s K-15 submarine-launched ballistic missile with an estimated range of 750 km.

In a test on October 5, India fired a supersonic anti-submarine missile, the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART), from the Abdul Kalam Island facility in Odisha. In a press release, India’s Defense Research and Development Organization announced that the missile had successfully met all mission objectives, “including missile flight up to the(sic) range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, release of torpedo and deployment of [the] velocity reduction mechanism.” The torpedo-carrying missile reportedly entered development in 2016.