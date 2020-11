On November 13 and 17, India conducted its first flight tests of an operationally-configured Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) in Chandipur on the country’s east coast. In a release, India’s Ministry of Defence stated that both missile tests successfully neutralized an aircraft-like unmanned target. The QRSAM is a medium-range air defense system comprising of a missile, launch vehicle, radar, and command vehicles developed in India.