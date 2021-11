On October 27, India flight tested an Agni-V ballistic missile from a test range in Odisha. In a release, India’s ministry of defense claimed the test was successful, and was conducted “in line with India’s stated policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins [its] commitment to ‘No First Use.'” The Agni-V is a solid-fueled, three-stage ICBM with a range of over 5,000 km. India first flight tested the missile in April 2012.