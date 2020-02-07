India Reveals New Cruise, Antiship Missiles

On February 6, India’s Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced the completion of the Nirbhay cruise missile development project and revealed several cruise and antiship missiles under development. The first, dubbed the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) will reportedly possess a range of 1,000 km; developmental flights are expected to begin in 2023. The second, titled the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM), is envisioned as a successor to the Nirbhay, featuring an indigenously-produced turbofan engine and terminal seeker. The third, designated the Naval Anti-Ship Missile – Short Range (NASM-SR), is a helicopter-launched antiship weapon with a maximum range of 55 km.