India Developing New Tactical Ballistic Missile

On February 7, Indian officials confirmed the ongoing development of the Pranash, a tactical ballistic missile with a 200 km range. The Pranash missile is reportedly an upgraded derivative of the solid-fueled Prahaar missile, which possesses a maximum range of 150 km. The officials also highlighted the missile’s export potential, noting the Pranash would “be one of the cheapest missiles in the world in its range category” and “outside the purview of the Missile Technology Control Regime.” Development trials of the Pranash are expected to conclude in 2022.