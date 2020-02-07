Greece to Deploy Patriot Missiles to Saudi Arabia

On February 3, a Greek government official announced that Athens planned to deploy Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia. The plan, which involved the United States, United Kingdom, and France, was reportedly in the works since October 2019. The Patriot missiles will be deployed to protect Saudi oil facilities. “The deployment contributes to energy security, promotes our country as a factor of regional stability and strengthens our ties to Saudi Arabia,” said government spokesman Stelios Petsas. Around 130 Greek personnel will deploy along with the Patriot system.