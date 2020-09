In September, the German Navy finalized a $194 million (USD) deal to procure additional RBS15 antiship missiles, jointly developed by Sweden’s Saab and Germany’s Diehl Defense. The missiles will be delivered between 2023-2026 and installed on the navy’s K130 Braunschweig-class corvettes. The RBS15 Mk 3 is a subsonic cruise missile with a range of 200 km. Earlier variants have equipped the German Navy since 2011.