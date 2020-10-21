France Tests Naval Cruise Missile

On October 28, France successfully fired a Missile de Croisière Naval (MdCN) submarine-launched cruise missile near Biscarrosse in the country’s southwest. In a press release, France’s Minister of Defense hailed the test as a milestone in sea trials for Suffren (Q284), the lead boat in a new class of attack submarines launched in 2019. The MdCN is a naval variant of the air-launched SCALP cruise missile first tested in 2010. The missile is produced in submarine- and ship-launched configurations and possesses an officially stated range of several hundred kilometers.