Countermeasures, Penetration Aids, and Missile Defense

In discussions on missile defense, the matter of countermeasures—decoy warheads and other deceptive missile payloads—is often invoked but insufficiently explored. For decades, popular commentators assumed that adversaries could readily develop countermeasures capable of defeating U.S. missile defense systems. With Russia and China having deployed missile defense countermeasures in their nuclear arsenals, it was assumed that Iran and North Korea could rapidly and easily follow suit.

As combat missile interceptions become more frequent, these questions are worth revisiting. Are countermeasures effective, and how easily can states develop them? Recent experience has felled many past assumptions on missile defense performance; does the same potential exist for literature on countermeasures, which overwhelmingly cite an assessment written a quarter-century ago? U.S.-built defenses have intercepted Russian countermeasure-equipped missiles in Ukraine. How should these observations affect analytic confidence on how militaries deploy countermeasures?

Open debates on countermeasure performance often seem difficult to resolve. Many key performance parameters needed for robust analysis are classified, leaving open analysts to use hypotheticals on how effective countermeasures could be built. Less certain is how these mechanisms survive contact with reality. Popular descriptions of these systems as simple balloons or metal wire elide the challenges in procuring even the simplest military hardware. Empirical narratives—such as on the United Kingdom’s troubled Chevaline program—suggest that building robust countermeasures can be an expensive, protracted affair. It is not, as the Union of Concerned Scientists argue, “specious” to propose that developing reliable countermeasures may be difficult; in Congressional hearings and elsewhere, decisionmakers routinely struggled with what levels of countermeasure performance—and confidence—would be acceptable.

A short, descriptive account of states’ countermeasure development can help contribute to this debate. To date, comprehensive histories have been rare—no doubt because of challenges posed by classification. Without empirical evidence on countermeasure development, evaluating their impact on the strategic balance will remain, as the National Research Council has emphasized, “uncertain business.”

Taxonomizing countermeasures

A precise definition of “countermeasures” is one which encompasses a broad variety of devices and techniques to defeat missile defense. These may include the employment of penetration aids, a category of missile payloads designed to confuse or disrupt missile defense sensors; modifications to a missile’s warhead; the deployment of maneuvering or multiple warheads; or operational changes which prioritize attacks on missile defense assets. Yet for the purposes of this report, which include consistency with prior debates, the terms countermeasure and penetration aid will be used interchangeably.

A look through Russian histories or Congressional budget requests reveals that many approaches to penetrating missile defense have been tried. Just one approach, decoying, can represent a bewildering variety of system types. Decoys can be built on an operating principle of replicating real warheads (imitation), or enveloping and disguising them (antisimulation). They can be built with heavy thermal shielding to reenter the atmosphere convincingly— to confuse terminal defenses—or built as fragile inflatable structures, deployed in large numbers, and encountering no air resistance while traveling through space. They can be built to perfectly replicate warheads in size and shape, or to do so imperfectly, but in far larger numbers—so-called “traffic decoys,” or, more colorfully, “fairly elegant garbage.” Combinations of these types and philosophies, additionally, are possible, with lightweight decoys employing “little rockets…to push them down further into the atmosphere” and better replicate the reentry deceleration of real warheads, or systems which incorporate electronic jammers. A look at these narratives, and their sources, only partly captures the deep variety of designs available.

Table 1. Taxonomy of countermeasures

Type Class Operating Regime Principle Examples Light replica decoy Penetration aid Exoatmospheric Imitation Thrusted Replica Decoy (TREP) Heavy replica decoy Penetration aid Both Imitation Optical Particle Decoy (OPADEC) , HAPDEC (Hard Point Decoy) Traffic decoy Penetration aid Both Imitation Unspecified dart and nesting penetration aids, presented to Congress, 1978 Enveloping balloon decoy Penetration aid Exoatmospheric Antisimulation Multiple types tested by ABRES Electronic countermeasures Penetration aid Both Active jamming Atlas Active ECM Chaff Penetration aid Both Obscuration Mk-12 chaff system Aerosols Penetration aid Exoatmospheric Obscuration HAVE LENT IV penaids Pyrotechnic/

plasma generators Penetration aid Endoatmospheric Obscuration “Pyro” decoy Radiation hardening Passive countermeasure Both Hardening MK12 reentry vehicle RCS reduction Passive countermeasure Both Concealment Low Observable Re-entry Vehicle (LORV) Non-standard trajectories Active countermeasure Exoatmospheric Evasion MK12 reentry vehicle depressed-trajectory mode MaRVs, HGV Active countermeasure Endoatmospheric Evasion AMaRV, MK500 Evader, ABALL Multiple warheads Active countermeasure Both Exhaustion Poseidon/MK3, PAVE PEPPER (7-warhead Minuteman II configuration) Attack on missile defense assets Preemptive attack Endoatmospheric Suppression DRADS (Degradation of Radar Defense Systems)

DSV (Defense Suppression Vehicle)

The United States’ countermeasure program

U.S. work on missile defense countermeasures is nearly as old as ballistic missile defense itself. The first studies on missile defense penetration took place in the early 1950s, and by 1957, multiple federal advisory boards, including the Gaither Committee, President’s Scientific Advisory Council (PSAC), and Department of Defense Reentry Body Identification Group (RBIG), had begun identifying key concepts, like decoying, chaff, jamming, and other techniques commonly used in such systems. By 1958, when the first full-scale ICBM flight test with an ablative, conical reentry vehicle had taken place (Thor-Able), the Air Force had experimented with using the controlled breakup of ICBM sustainer tanks as a rudimentary penetration aid. Initially deemed impractical, such a system later entered service with a variety of Air Force liquid-fueled ICBMs.



That same year, the Air Force began its earliest formal work on dedicated missile defense countermeasures. To support this burgeoning work on missile defense and defense penetration, the Department of Defense began developing the TRADEX measurement radar on Kwajalein Atoll in 1959, which would rapidly expand to become a series of measurement radar sites on Roi-Namur in the following years. By 1960, the Lincoln Lab, under Department of Defense contract, began its first study of penetration aids. Flights of rudimentary decoys and chaff allegedly took place during this formative period.



Air Force penetration aids work rapidly accelerated in 1961 alongside updated intelligence estimates on Soviet ABM capability. In that year, new PSAC analysis expressed concern that U.S. ballistic missile penetration would “not be sufficiently assured” after 1963. Another panel, in the Air Force’s Ballistic Systems Division, suggested combining slender, radar cross-section-reduced reentry vehicles, “precursor” nuclear detonations upon reentry, decoys, and nuclear detonation-hardened warheads, with the Strategic Air Command additionally recommending deployment of penetration aids for the Titan II and Minuteman I systems. The Navy, meanwhile, awarded its first contract to develop penetration aids for forthcoming sea-based missiles, which incorporated “six decoys, [midcourse] chaff…and electronic jammers for the early part of atmospheric reentry.”

By March of 1962, General Bernard Schreiver, architect of the Air Force’s ICBM program, urged Air Force headquarters to consolidate and accelerate missile defense penetration efforts, noting the “apparent lack of urgency, vigor, and management attention to the ballistic missile penetration program.” By spring of that year, the Air Force would combine separate reentry vehicle and penetration aid development into a central program. At the same time, DARPA commenced its first dedicated penetration aids program; within a year, the Air Force and DARPA efforts would quickly be combined into a single effort, the Advanced Ballistic Reentry Systems (ABRES) program. On May 14, 1963, ABRES would be transitioned to become the Department of Defense-wide effort for advanced countermeasures development.

ABRES, which operated jointly but was managed by the Air Force, would remain the central coordinator for early-stage countermeasures development for decades. The program would become responsible for development of ballistic reentry vehicles, novel, maneuvering reentry systems—the precursors of modern hypersonic weapons—and dedicated countermeasures, to include decoys and chaff. Additionally, ABRES would maintain an independent flight test campaign to ensure “a technology reservoir of dedicated penetration concepts that operational systems…can draw on to meet specific operational objectives.” Advanced systems developed and tested in ABRES would eventually be transitioned to respective program offices, such as to Minuteman or Polaris.

Image 1. ABRES Funding over time, 2024 dollars

CPI Adjustment performed with 2024 St. Louis Fed CPI deflators.

By the mid-1960s, ABRES had performed dozens of flight tests to mature penetration aid concepts, launching Athena test vehicles from the Green River site to White Sands Missile Range, and full-scale Minuteman I surplus vehicles to Kwajalein. Contemporary reports listed dozens of ongoing contracts related to missile defense penetration, including studies on a “homing radar-attack” maneuvering reentry vehicle, flight tests for low-observable reentry vehicle technologies, PX-series electronic countermeasures for Polaris, and decoy warhead plasma wake studies, which characterized the signatures of replica decoys.



By mid-1965, Titan II force had been equipped with “rudimentary” exoatmospheric and terminal decoys, Minuteman I forces were equipped with rockets to separate the warhead from the final stage, and Atlas F decoys were in production. Even so, both the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and Air Force Headquarters “expressed concern about the leisurely pace” of development and that more emphasis ought be placed on “development of effective decoys.” By late in 1965, the Secretary of Defense ordered an urgent program for countermeasure development, initiating development of the Mk-1 and Mk-12 penetration aid systems for the Minuteman missile, and additional decoys. While Mk-1 would deploy 9 chaff clouds, Mk-12 would deploy “heavy” chaff in multiple intervals until a 60km altitude floor was reached.



While the Air Force Assistant Secretary for Research and Development would testify that “advances in reentry penetration aids [would be] sufficient to overcome what the Tallinn system [suspected Soviet ABM system] might do,” contemporary histories suggested that “fitting Air Force strategic missiles with penetration aids proved a slow process” from 1965 to 1967. In multiple flight tests, ABRES developed and tested small-RV systems, new materials for reentry vehicles, and on hardening reentry vehicles against nuclear detonations. However, by 1967, only the Titan II force had dedicated countermeasure systems. In tests, the Mk-1 chaff dispenser for Minuteman “did not fully screen the reentry body” and “remained somewhat erratic in its ability to conceal the Minuteman third stage” even after modifications. While these errors were deemed acceptable for the time, the task of deploying chaff from a non-maneuvering Minuteman II upper stage was more difficult than later, Minuteman III-based solutions, which employed its maneuvering post-boost vehicle (PBV) to more precisely dispense chaff. By then, U.S. decisionmakers had realized that achieving optimal decoy and chaff deployment would entail the development of a maneuvering bus—effectively; to develop MIRV. From the start, MIRV and effective penetration aid development were deeply entwined.



Indeed, as these developments occurred, the “support within the Air Force technical community had swung sharply away from decoys and toward MIRV.” In 1965, an influential DARPA study, Pen-X, concluded that MIRV would effective for future defense penetration, with chaff and other countermeasure systems playing a supporting role. MIRV systems already imposed similar weight penalties on missiles; much like a MIRV bus, “chaff and decoys were bulky”, and could “increase [payload] weight by a factor of about three.” In brief, adding a MIRVed warhead was “almost like putting a weapon inside of a decoy”—similar in cost, but with higher assurance of penetration. With funding pressure from the growing Vietnam war and doubts about performance, the Air Force opted to procure only 150 Mk-1 countermeasure systems, planning to employ the more-reliable Mk-1A chaff dispenser for 1969 deployment. The first wing of penetration-aid-equipped Minuteman II systems began receiving Mk-1 chaff dispensers from 1967 to 1968. By 1969, however, Mk-1A deployments were postponed pending further indications of Soviet activity.



Through the late 1960s, ABRES funding levels and activity increased, with more than 100 unique efforts ongoing and development programs for new, deep-penetrating heavy decoys. These included new, broad-spectrum jammers, including ones “which adapted transmission to interrogation pulse” and could operate in the harsh plasma environments of atmospheric reentry; active decoys that could transmit response signals, and lightweight decoys that could more convincingly replicate the ballistic profiles of heavier ones. Other concepts, such as on countermeasures to infrared detection, also began, along with continuing funding lines for maneuvering reentry vehicles (MaRVs) like the MK500 “Evader” system, the Maneuvering Ballistic Reentry Vehicle, Advanced Control Experiment, and a flap-based MaRV that would become the Advanced MaRV, which could mitigate the threat posed by terminal-phase missile defenses.



Even so, in 1970 the Department of Defense “defer[red] the demonstration of selected [deleted] countermeasure techniques…and [limited] the ABRES program to technology development rather than prototype demonstration.” in this period. While ABRES would develop a “mix of available penetration options” to include MaRVs, “small multiple reentry vehicles…decoys, electronic and optical countermeasures, advanced chaff,” and others, “primary emphasis [was] placed on the terminal evasion maneuvering vehicle program” through 1973. In Fiscal 1973 budget discussions, ABRES programmed $8 million for the Advanced Control Experiment, $13 million for the Small Evader Experiment, and $3.5 million to the Small Evader Vehicle—all MaRV efforts. That same year, ABRES was to spend $3 million on optical countermeasures, $1.8 million on electronic countermeasures, and $2 million on decoys.

By the mid-1970s, the MK500 Evader MaRV had been flight tested four times, while PAVE PEPPER, a concept for up to seven small reentry vehicles on Minuteman III, had been flight tested twice, and ABRES had embarked on “development of a penetration aid package of traffic decoys” for strategic systems. Several traffic decoy concepts, “packaged in small glass cylinders” or “like a rabbit ear antenna on a television set…with a very heavy little dart on the nose to help it penetrate deep into the atmosphere,” remained under development in this period.



MaRV investments drove investment in other countermeasures. Testifying to Congress in 1974, Air Force leadership attested that it was “essential to the concept of such evading vehicles that they be accompanied by decoys; later, in 1976, that ABRES focused “primarily on decoys for maneuvering reentry vehicles.” In another statement, ABRES officials testified that “effective maneuvering for evasion requires the use of penetration aids.” Indeed, by 1975, no decoy was yet available to accompany the Mk500 MaRV, with two concepts under investigation through that period. By 1976, meanwhile, ABRES initiated its Advanced MaRV program, a more accurate MARV capable of replicating MK500’s performance with a higher degree of accuracy. By 1977, ABRES budget justifications noted that traffic decoy concepts predominated investments in non-MaRV countermeasure technologies.



By 1978, the United States had spent more than $1.9 billion ($9.4 billion, 2024 dollars) on ABRES. Despite the passage of the Antiballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty in 1973, investment in penetration aid technology had only increased. By 1978, Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Bill Perry had testified that the Soviet ABM program had intensified, and that ABRES had continued efforts on advanced chaff, lightweight decoys, and novel electronic countermeasures. Later, in 1979, ABRES conducted two flight tests of Star, a decoy, performed two additional tests demonstrating “aerosol masking dispensers as penetration aids,” and performed its first flight test, a partial success, of AMaRV.



The 1980s marked a significant increase in investment on countermeasures, both to MaRV systems but also to decoys, chaff, and other penetration aids. ABRES, renamed the Advanced Strategic Missile Systems program in June 1981, continued to perform “significant works” on decoy development and plasma sheath and wake simulation, and flight tested a novel “Electronic Replica Decoy” (ERD) in this period. In 1980, an unspecified penetration aid was planned for flight test, and in 1981, AMaRV completed three flight tests, ending its test campaign. In 1980 and 1988, ASMS developed replica decoys for MK500 and other MaRV systems, and in 1984, “sophisticated dispensing devices and deployment” systems for advanced chaff, testing “well over a dozen” payloads in flight tests. In 1983, ASMS awarded contracts to develop next-generation Minuteman III and Peacekeeper decoy and chaff systems, and perfomed early concept studies on a Defense Suppression Vehicle, a maneuvering reentry vehicle intended to home into and attack BMD systems. Among these flight tests, ASMS apparently planned three decoy development flight tests in fiscal 1985 and two Peacekeeper penetration aid dispenser tests in fiscal 1986 and 1987.” In addition, ASMS developed novel pyrotechnic decoys, testing a rocket-equipped decoy that created a bright infrared and optical plume, to face the emerging challenge of Soviet optical missile defense sensors. By 1987, the Air Force had successfully ground-tested new active decoys, an “Evader replica penetration aid,” and new pyrotechnic decoys.



By 1985, candidate Peacekeeper and Minuteman III decoys successfully complete a campaign of three flight tests, with a Peacekeeper penetration aid deployment system (PADS) “flown with both active and passive decoys” later that year. In 1988, ASMS initiated flight tests for the pyrotechnic decoy, “Pyrotechnic Phase II”, along with cancelling ongoing “Broad Area Optics” and “Gossamer structures” programs, which intended to develop “thin film materials…for optical and radar masking of decoys and RVs.”



The end of the Cold War saw a dramatic restructuring of the ASMS program. Renamed Ballistic Missile Technology after 1992, funding declined from a peak of roughly $7.7 billion (2024 dollars) in Fiscal 1989 to $285 million (2024 dollars) in Fiscal 1995. In 1997, the Ballistic Missile Technology program, then reoriented to “integrated demonstration of advanced guidance, navigation, and control packages for ballistic missiles,” was eliminated. While Congressional funding additions kept the program afloat for several years, integrating ballistic missile GPS guidance, accelerometer, and range safety technologies, funding to the effort finally ceased in 2008.

The Soviet Countermeasure Program

Few accounts of the Soviet countermeasure program exist in Western literature. Russian-language sources, including the personal retrospectives of key figures like G.V. Kisunko, can shed some light on Soviet and Russian developments. The following is a fragmentary account of what is publicly known on Soviet missile defense countermeasure [КСП ПРО] development.



Like the United States, Soviet research and thought on countermeasures began in the mid-1950s with feasibility studies being performed by the Central Scientific Research Institute-108 (TsNII-108) on methods to “counteract enemy anti-missile interceptors by using special radio absorption coatings, decoys, dipole reflectors [chaff], and active jamming systems.” Later renamed the Central Radiotechnical Research Institute (TsNIRTI), the organization apparently played a major role in Soviet countermeasures work. Other entities involved included OKB-586 (later, the Yuzhnoye Design Bureau), and the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology. Indeed, by 1958, TsNII-108 was designated a lead institution for countermeasures development, with its Sector 3 becoming its central countermeasures research division in 1959.

In 1958, TsNIRTI initiated its first countermeasure projects: Willow [Верба], Cactus [Кактус], and Mole [Крот]. The Willow system, involving inflatable decoys, apparently “led to the creation of lightweight inflatable decoys and masking dipole reflectors”—rudimentary decoys and chaff. Invented by Pavel Pogorelko, the system involved “hundreds” of inflatable reflectors, which were apparently folded into cylindrical dispensers. The Cactus effort, in TsNIRTI accounts, focused on radar-reducing coatings for nuclear warheads, which allegedly reduced radar cross section by a factor of ten. Finally, Mole, an electronic jamming system, demonstrated “unsatisfactory progress” by 1961, leading to a change in project leadership. Beginning in 1961, V.M Gerasimenko led the succeeding Mole-1 project, selecting two active jamming circuits, a “continuous noise jammer” and “pulse response noise jammer” to defeat ground-based missile defense radars and radiofrequency interceptor seekers, respectively.

In mid-1961, TsNIRTI and Special Design Bureau-30 (OKB-30) flight tested the Willow, Cactus, and Mole systems on R-5 missiles against the experimental System A missile defense system at Sary Shagan. In System A design chief Grigory Kisunko’s account, the countermeasures did not perform conclusively: System A operators could distinguish Willow inflatable decoys and intercepted the incoming missile early, concluding the test; Cactus “did not open” in flight, and the Mole jamming system was defeated by new radar pulsing tactics. Other accounts suggest that the upgraded Mole system was ground and flight tested from 1962 to 1963.



TsNIRTI’s own history only discusses Willow, Cactus, and Mole flight testing through 1963, with a series of twelve flight tests (four per countermeasure) of R-12 missiles at Kasputin Yar. It is not clear if these tests were assessed as successful; the three projects concluded “in the second half of 1963 and were highly appreciated by the State Commission.” The results of these early demonstrations validated internal debates on the feasibility of a larger penetration aids program.



It is the period after these initial tests that TsNIRTI considered “the stage of formation” for the missile defense and countermeasures field, with “a whole series of fundamental and exploratory studies” and R&D projects initiated. Between 1967 and 1968, the laboratory developed the Palm countermeasure system for the UR-100-series missiles; Yuzhnoye Design Bureau (now KB Pivdenne) developed its own system, Leaf, for its R-36-series ICBM. By 1972, TsNII-108 Sector 3, the organization responsible for countermeasures development, was reorganized as Section 1, then in 1987 to STC-4. That same year, The RT-2P ICBM entered service with a TsNIRTI-developed Birch countermeasure system, and in 1974, the R-29 SLBM entered system with TsNIRTI’s Icebreaker countermeasures payload. Unlike Willow, Cactus, and Mole, these project codenames appear to correspond with entire countermeasures packages, including systems of multiple types, paired with specific weapon systems. Subsequent programs reportedly focused on low-observable warhead coatings, heavy decoys, and miniaturized active jammers.



Other systems developed through 1970 by Russian design bureaus include Chestnut, Cypress, Magnolia, Laurel, and Elm, with many developments reportedly occurring between 1974 and 1986. Without disclosing specifics on each system, TsNIRTI noted that by the mid-1970s the laboratory had developed 30-35kg-class “frequency-unified small active jammers [and] imitation (repeater) small active jammers” to fit on a variety of ballistic missiles.



Indeed, the 1980s apparently catalyzed “a new cycle of research and development work” within TsNIRTI, resulting in follow-on strategic systems including Magnolia-3, Bark, and Elm-2. Key to this effort was work to replicate the characteristics of U.S. missile defense systems, with new radars and other facilities constructed to flight test penetration aids.



The pace of later developments is more difficult to track. The USSR apparently flight tested a jammer and a “space division station”, Bamboo and Bee, some time in the 1980s. Early developments for the Istra-4 penetration aids package, designed for the Topol-M missile, also began sometime in the 1980s. By the 1990s and 2000s, TsNIRTI began developing penetration aids for shorter-range ballistic missiles, conducting seven separate projects, along with one (System-200K) aimed at penetration aids for cruise missiles.



Only three countermeasures are publicly known to possess an operational GRAU designation: two endoatmospheric decoys and one of an unspecified type. Russian sources note that today’s missiles are thought to incorporate radar absorbent coatings, “hull metallization”, multi-layer thermal camouflages, light and heavy decoys, “inflatable masking deflectors,” dipole reflectors (chaff), and a variety of active jammers. The R-36M, R-36M2, Sineva, Bulava, UR-series, Molodets, Topol, Iskander, and Iskander-M missiles are thought to be fitted with penetration aids.

Table 2. Selected Soviet/Russian Countermeasure Programs

Name Date Notes Willow 1958-63 Decoy/chaff system. Flight tested at Sary Shagan, 1961 Cactus 1958-63 Radar-reducing coating or deployable system. Flight tested at Sary Shagan, 1961 Mole 1958-63 Electronic jammer. flight tested at Sary Shagan, 1961. Failure. Mole-1 1961- “Continuous noise jammer” and “pulse response noise jammer” V.M. Gerasimenko led design Palm 1967-1968 UR-series missile countermeasure package Leaf R-36 missile countermeasure package; developed cooperatively by Pyotr Pleshakov and Nikolai Ponomarev; serial production at Yuzhmash Birch 1972 RT-2P missile countermeasure package Icebreaker 1974 R-29 missile countermeasure package Laurel 1974-1986 Cypress 1970s Chestnut 1970s Elm 1974-1986 Identified in V.M Gerasimenko biography Magnolia 1974-1986 Identified in V.M Gerasimenko biography Magnolia-3 1980s Identified in V.M Gerasimenko biography Bark 1980s Identified in V.M Gerasimenko biography Elm-2 1980s “Cluster” package for R-36M. Identified in V.M Gerasimenko biography Bamboo 1980s Jammer Bee 1980s “Space division station” Counteraction Research project or study title. Identified in N.G. Ponomarev biography Birch Bark Identified in N.G. Ponomarev biography Set-MO Identified in N.G. Ponomarev biography Set-2MO Identified in N.G. Ponomarev biography Collection Identified in N.G. Ponomarev biography Istra-4 Penetration package for Topol-M missile. Identified in Yu. A. Spirodonov biography Magnolia-4 Penetration package for Topol-M missile. Identified in Yu. A. Spirodonov biography Bodyguard Identified in N.G. Ponomarev biography Stuff Identified in N.G. Ponomarev biography Accompaniment Identified in N.G. Ponomarev biography Oka Identified in I. K. Kupriyanov biography Volga Identified in I. K. Kupriyanov biography Lure Identified in V.I. Kichin biography System-200 Research project title. identified in Yu. Spirodonov and V.M. Afonin biography System-200K Identified in V.P. Soldatov, A.P. Timchenko biography Protection 1970~1980 “Spacecraft defense system” [защиты космических аппаратов (КА)] Mirage 1970~1980 Cab 1970~1980 “Spacecraft space center protection” Identified in A.A. Aleksashenko biography “Creation of CLC” Identified in T.N. Kadyrov biography Sphere-Ts Identified in S.N. Druzhko biography

Preliminary Conclusions

What might these accounts suggest for strategic nuclear aspirants, including Iran and North Korea? The emergence of more detailed accounts and sources of countermeasure information reveals more potential barriers these actors might face. Simple chaff is not so simple, for instance—“in fact involv[ing] complex practical difficulties, such as ejection of long wires [in space]”—that took considerable resources to resolve. Even as late as 1987, the manufacturing of chaff faced major challenges, with “the cost of chaff…estimated to be $200M for a particular system.” Indeed, the challenge of reliably deploying chaff was so complex that it led to the development of maneuverable warhead buses, and eventually, to MIRV. Understanding the reentry phenomenology of these systems was, in the Department of Defense’s words, “difficult, time consuming, and expensive”—not, as often asserted, a “technically simple” task.

Setting aside the production of countermeasures themselves, historical evidence suggests that their performance is contingent on obtaining effective means to validate them. That process of validation, however, can be costly. Developing chaff countermeasures, for instance, “took [the United States] almost a decade and required elaborate testing with sophisticated and expensive radar measurement systems,” in one account. ABRES was hungry for flight tests. By 1964, it was reported that a “sizeable portion” of ABRES’ budget was spent on test rockets and their associated range fees—with each test costing as much as “$100 million each” by 1991.



The cost of measurement and rangekeeping developments also remains uncounted in many accounts. Millions were spent developing and modernizing radars on Kwajalein Atoll meant to replicate Soviet BMD capabilities. As remembered by Stanley Orman, chief engineer of Britain’s Chevaline system, countermeasure development occurred in concert with U.S. missile defense developments, and demanded significant knowledge “of Soviet defenses, how they worked, and their weak spots” to reach confidence. In DARPA histories, both BMD development and missile defense penetration technologies were described as “two sides of the same coin”—with each development base requiring data from the other to function. Aspirants seeking to develop high-confidence countermeasures may need to, as the United States and others did, obtain similar capabilities to U.S. ballistic missile defense.



Validation was critical because mistakes were costly. The Navy’s initial penetration aid system for the Polaris missile, which took nearly three years to deliver, “could not counter Galosh [Soviet ABM system] because jammers and chaff were cut to the wrong frequencies, decoys were too small to be seen by Galosh’s low-frequency radars, and MRVs [multiple reentry vehicles] were spaced improperly to accommodate the blast effects from Galosh’s big warheads.” In other words, the true cost of countermeasures is the cost of realistically validating their performance. States desiring high-confidence penetration are likely to reach the same conclusions the Air Force did in 1969—that “an all-RV attack, with no pen aids, is the least risky approach against a sophisticated area and terminal defense system.”

All these underscore the deep uncertainties leaders faced in making decisions about countermeasure acquisition. To U.S. decisionmakers, the obsolescence of countermeasures would be difficult to determine “short of fighting a war.” Given these challenges, the development of decoys, chaff, and other penetration means were made adjunct to MIRV and other, higher-confidence means of assuring retaliation. Indeed, in making assessments, force planners routinely expressed countermeasures performance in probabilistic terms, and lacked sufficient confidence in their performance to reduce force levels on that basis. As the National Academies concluded in 2012, “It would be difficult for an adversary to have confidence in countermeasures without extensive testing, which the United States might be able to observe and on which it might gather data that would permit defeating the countermeasures.” While a countermeasure can take years to design and verify, a change making them obsolete—such as an update to target-discrimination software—might be deployed more quickly, and without a user’s knowledge. It is a cat-and-mouse game, but against an invisible cat.



No doubt, sophisticated countermeasures can pose a challenge for ballistic missile defense, and this promise motivated the decadal investments both the United States and Soviet Union made in these technologies. But at their end, U.S. countermeasure programs were deemed “mixed success[es]”, beset with cost and schedule overruns. They were adjuncts to other penetration approaches, and necessitated advanced intelligence capabilities and mature domestic BMD programs to test against. These hurdles are unlikely to change for aspiring missile powers. Much like the countermeasures debate itself, the story of countermeasures is ultimately a tale of how much uncertainty one can tolerate.



Appendix

Table 3. Relevant figures, Russian countermeasures establishment

Institution Title Date Name Misc TsNII-108 Mid-50s – 1958 V.S. Shkolnikov Early feasibility study TsNII-108 Head of lab 1958 A.B. Danilov Worked on Cactus TsNII-108 Head of Mole-1 project 1961 V.M. Gerasimenko OKB-1 of NII-88 Father of Soviet space program, first ICBM designer 1950s-60s? S.P. Korolev OKB-1 (now Energia) Father of Soviet ABM system 1950s-60s? G.V. Kisunko OKB-52 (now NPOMash) Father of UR-100 series rockets 1950s-60s? Vladimir Chelomey Supportive of countermeasures; visited TsNII-108 offices in Moscow and Reutov OKB-586 Yuzhnoye head During 1950s – 1972 M.K. Yangel TsNII-108 Head of Sector 3 1959 M.A. Kolosov Later deputy director for science in the Institute for Radio-Engineering and Electronics TsNII-108 Head of Sector 3 1959-1961 A.V. Tarantsov Integrator of countermeasures into ballistic missile systems TsNII-108 Head of Sector 3 1961-1962 V.S. Shkolnikov Briefly headed sector TsNII-108 Head of Sector 3 1962-1965 N.N. Alexeev Headed sector TsNII-108 Head of Sector 3. Renamed Section 1 in 1972. 1965-1972 V.M. Gerasimenko Brought development “to a new level.” Chief designer, Cypress, Laurel, Elm, Magnolia, Magnolia-3, Bark, Elm-2. TsNII-108 Head of STC-4, the new name for Section 1. 1987 Yu. A. Spirodonov TsNII-108 Director of TsNII-108 1968 – 1985 Yu. N. Mazharov USSR Minister of Radio Industry P.S. Pleshakov Participant in countermeasure development and later head of USSR radio industry

